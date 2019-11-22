Akron Police Confirm the Arrest of Massillon Football Player
WHBC News
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police have confirmed to WHBC News that the 17 year old arrested for an incident in Akron back in August is indeed a member of the Massillon Tiger Football Team.
Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller told WHBC News, “We believe that he is one in the same subject.”
A police reported was issued yesterday by the Akron Police Department saying that a 17 year old suspect was arrested on a felonious assault charge for an incident that took place back on August 4 in the 600 block of N. Howard Street.
Officers say a 58 year old male victim who was riding his bicycle through a parking lot was approached by the suspect and punched in the head. The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious and found bleeding.
He was admitted into the hospital with a serious head injury. Authorities had no update on his current status.
Confusion had surfaced earlier today as to if the suspects case had been dropped or not.
Akron Police Lt Michael Miller explained why.
“The father of both young men has two sons by the same name. There was never an arrest of the elder, which is a 19 year old male with the same name. That 19 year old was never arrested. There was just a miss understanding related to the identity of the younger, which is the 17 year old (Name left out)”
Miller continued saying, “So, (Name left out) the 17 year old subject, was the only one that was arrested in connection with this incident.”
Miller also confirmed that the charges for the 17 year old suspect have not been dropped.
The Tigers will take on four-time defending state champion Arch Bishop Hoban tonight at 7 PM in the OHSAA Division two, region five title game. There is no official word yet on if the player who was arrested on Thursday will be playing in tonight’s contest.