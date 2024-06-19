Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Mass Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have come up with a suspect vehicle in connection to the mass shooting earlier this month that killed one man and injured 27 people.

The images are blurry, but police say it’s a white SUV with dark-tinted windows.

The vehicle continued down Kelly Avenue after the drive by shooting incident at 8th Avenue.

45 bullet casing from five different weapons were found after the shootout.

Call Akron police if you have any more information.

Here’s more from the Akron PD:

Citizens with information on the vehicle or the shooting are encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

– The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

– Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

– Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tip411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.