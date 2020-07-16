      Weather Alert

Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle, Persons of Interest in Murder of Father, Young Daughter

Jim Michaels
Jul 16, 2020 @ 5:01am
Suspect vehicle in rundown deaths of an Akron father and his daughter. (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police detectives are asking for your help in identifying three people of interest in connection with the rundown deaths of a city man and his 1-year-old daughter.

Suspect vehicle in July 12, 2020 rundown deaths of a father and daughter in Akron (Akron police)
They also have photographic images of a suspect vehicle, a large SUV, maybe a Cadillac Escalade, with noticeable ground-effect lights.

The vehicle ran over 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker as he pushed her in a stroller down Crouse Street on Sunday.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering $5000 for information leading to the indictments and arrests.

The three suspects in the photograph are persons of interest wanted in connection to the deaths pf an Akron father and daughter. The suspect wearing the hat with the letter “C” is believed to be wearing a motorcycle club vest with the “Afro Dog” insignia.
(Akron police)
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

For Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire