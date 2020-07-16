Akron Police Have Suspect Vehicle, Persons of Interest in Murder of Father, Young Daughter
Suspect vehicle in rundown deaths of an Akron father and his daughter. (Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police detectives are asking for your help in identifying three people of interest in connection with the rundown deaths of a city man and his 1-year-old daughter.
They also have photographic images of a suspect vehicle, a large SUV, maybe a Cadillac Escalade, with noticeable ground-effect lights.
The vehicle ran over 43-year-old Horace Lee and little Azeria Tucker as he pushed her in a stroller down Crouse Street on Sunday.
Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering $5000 for information leading to the indictments and arrests.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.