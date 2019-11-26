      Weather Alert

Akron Police Investigating Carjacking Incident

Noah Hiles
Nov 26, 2019 @ 5:16pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are still searching for the woman responsible for a carjacking that took place last night in the 300 block of East Crosier Street.

Authorities say the suspect, who was described as a tall, white female between the ages of 25-30, approached the driver of a 2004 Volvo S40 while she was parked in a driveway.

Police say she forced the 23 year old victim out of the car with a knife, and then took off in the vehicle. An unknown amount of money was inside the car. Neither the vehicle or suspect have been spotted.

