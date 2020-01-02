Akron Police Investigating New Years Day Home Invasion
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in the head yesterday during a home burglary. Police say an unknown black male ran into a home in the 200 block of Arch Street around 4 PM and started shooting. The suspect stole a computer bag that belong to one of the people inside the home. A play station four gaming system was inside the bag. Officers say they are still investigating the incident and are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Akron Police Department.