Akron Police Investigating Pair of Burglaries Within Same Hour
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are investigating two separate burglary incidents that took place earlier this morning.
The first happened just before 2 AM at a liquor store in the 1400 block of South Arlington Street. Police say the suspect allegedly forced their way into the closed business and took an unknown amount of cash.
40 minutes later, a similar type of break in occurred at the Ciggy’s Drive Thru, in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard. Lt Michael Miller says they believe the incidents could be connected. Police have no suspects at this time.