Akron Police Looking for Bank Robber
(Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are on the hunt for a bank robber.
The Fifth Third branch in the 600 block of West Market Street was robbed Monday afternoon.
Bank employees say the man had a demand note and quickly fled the scene.
There are surveillance images, as seen above.
The suspect was wearing sunglasses, headband, dark colored pants, and a jacket with distinct looking uniform/security patches on the sleeve.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous,