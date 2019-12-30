Akron Police Looking for Woman Responsible for Assault
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are still searching for the woman responsible for an assault that took place within the city on Sunday morning. Officers say 54 year old Vonda Wood allegedly went to the home of her estranged husband and began hitting his vehicle with a metal pipe.
They say she then struck a 52 year old woman who was with the man, when they approached her. The woman required medical treatment. Wood fled the scene before police arrived. She is wanted for felonious assault.