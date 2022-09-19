Akron Police Make Arrest in Ambush Killing of City Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrible crime in Akron where a woman was shot to death inside her vehicle after she had just pulled into her driveway.

25-year-old Antonio Miller was arrested Friday by Akron police and the U.S. Marshal Service task force, charged with aggravated murder in the killing of 50-year-old Tina Case.

Police believe Miller knew Case, and was waiting beside her Koerber Avenue driveway to kill her back on April 7.