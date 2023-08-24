Akron Police Make Arrest in Shootings of 7-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have made an arrest in that shooting last weekend at a football field that injured a 7-year-old and a 19-year-old.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with felonious assault after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a house on Raymond Street by the Major Crimes Unit.
While they were investigating at the house, the suspect weapon was thrown out a bedroom window.
The younger victim, 7-year-old Tyren Thompson, was still hospitalized.