Akron Police Make Arrest in Shootings of 7-Year-Old, 19-Year-Old

By Jim Michaels
August 24, 2023 7:55AM EDT
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have made an arrest in that shooting last weekend at a football field that injured a 7-year-old and a 19-year-old.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with felonious assault after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a house on Raymond Street by the Major Crimes Unit.

While they were investigating at the house, the suspect weapon was thrown out a bedroom window.

The younger victim, 7-year-old Tyren Thompson, was still hospitalized.

