Akron Police Search for Suspect in July Killing

By Jim Michaels
August 24, 2022 5:20AM EDT
Quinton Nixon (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a murder warrant out for a man accused of killing a 34-year-old city woman last month.

They are looking for 31-year-old Quinton Nixon, having identified him after working numerous leads and conducting interviews.

Toni Westover was found shot at a house on Maryland Avenue in Akron,

She later died.

Here’s information from the APD:

Nixon is described as a black male, around 5 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 195 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

HE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. (caps by APD)

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Quinton Nixon is strongly encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

