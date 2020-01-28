      Weather Alert

Akron Police Searching for Pizza Delivery Robbers

Noah Hiles
Jan 28, 2020 @ 4:22pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching to find those responsible for a pair of attempted robberies yesterday that involved pizza delivery drivers.

They believe the two crimes could be related. The first took place around noon in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue where the driver was robbed at gun point of his cash along with the food in the order as he approached a vacant home.

Just seven hours later another driver was in the same spot and the same situation. Only this time, he had a gun for himself. The driver, who had a valid conceal carry permit used his weapon to chase off the attempted robbers. No shots were fired, no one was injured and nothing was stolen.

