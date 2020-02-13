      Weather Alert

Akron Police Searching for Suspect of Multiple Robberies

Noah Hiles
Feb 13, 2020 @ 4:27pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for four area robberies in the past three weeks.

The man’s last score came Wednesday afternoon at a CVS on Copley road. Police say he threatened to shoot employees if they didn’t give him cash. He fled on foot before they could arrive.

That same man is believed to have robbed a Little Caesars, a Family Dollar and that same CVS all in the past few weeks. He is described as a 6′ black man in his mid 20’s weighing around 200 pounds.

