Akron Police Searching for Suspect of Multiple Robberies
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for four area robberies in the past three weeks.
The man’s last score came Wednesday afternoon at a CVS on Copley road. Police say he threatened to shoot employees if they didn’t give him cash. He fled on foot before they could arrive.
That same man is believed to have robbed a Little Caesars, a Family Dollar and that same CVS all in the past few weeks. He is described as a 6′ black man in his mid 20’s weighing around 200 pounds.