Akron Police Searching for Suspects in Wine Barrel Robbery
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are still searching for the two suspects responsible for a robbery at an area liquor store.
Employees and customers at the Wine Barrel located in the 1500 block of Home Avenue were held at gunpoint Wednesday night.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The suspects were described as African American males, around 6 feet tall, weighing between 150-200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron PD.