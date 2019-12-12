Akron Police Searching for Woman Responsible for Cutting Mans Face
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching for a woman who reportedly used a sharp object to cut an area man’s face last night. Officers were called to the 500 block of W Thorton Street just before 8 PM to assist EMS with a male victim who was bleeding from the face. They found out shortly after that he was cut by 34 year old Terika Robinson during an argument. Both Robinson and the victim had been drinking. Police spoke with Robinson over the phone, where she admitted to the crime but only after she said she was assaulted. She has yet to be located by authorities. The male victim was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.