Akron Police Seek Suspected Arsonist in Shooting/Fire Deaths
Robert Boyer (Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are looking for a fifth person in connection to the fiery shooting deaths of a city couple last month.
They say 31-year-old Robert Boyer set fire to the Brown Street home after victims Justin Walker and Melinda Pointer were shot dead.
He’s charged with aggravated arson.
20-year-old Steven Hayes is charged with aggravated murder.
He’s among the other suspects already jailed.