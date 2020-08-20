      Weather Alert

Akron Police Seek Suspected Arsonist in Shooting/Fire Deaths

Jim Michaels
Aug 20, 2020 @ 7:25am
Robert Boyer (Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are looking for a fifth person in connection to the fiery shooting deaths of a city couple last month.

They say 31-year-old Robert Boyer set fire to the Brown Street home after victims Justin Walker and Melinda Pointer were shot dead.

He’s charged with aggravated arson.

20-year-old Steven Hayes is charged with aggravated murder.

He’s among the other suspects already jailed.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire