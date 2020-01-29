      Weather Alert

Akron Police Warn Citizens About Potential Phone Scam

Noah Hiles
Jan 29, 2020 @ 2:05pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are warning citizens to be aware of a potential on-going phone scam that has already taken money out of two victims pockets.

Officers say they responded to at least two separate locations on Tuesday after residents said they received calls from unknown numbers who claimed to be calling from a government agency.

Both people who received the calls gave the suspects some form of money. Police say calls like this should be reported immediately and that Government organizations will never ask for personal info or money over the phone.

