Akron Police: Woman Takes Patrol Officers, Troopers on 3-County Chase

Jim Michaels
Jan 26, 2022 @ 4:47am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Akron woman faces weapons and other charges after taking several police agencies on a multi-county pursuit Monday night.

The chase started in Akron, went out I-76 to the Kent exit, then back into Akron again.

Then the pursuit reportedly dipped into Stark County, then returned to Akron once again.

Police say Ashley Deal crashed her car into a snow bank at Grant and Sherman Streets in Akron.

30-year-old passenger Cory Zimmerman faces gun and drug charges.

