Akron Provides Info Updates as Jayland Walker Grand Jury Meets

A woman, left, prays as she walks among people waiting to pay their respects at a memorial service at the Akron Civic Center for Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. On June 27, 2022 Walker was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of bullets, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The legal process continues to play out in the Summer-2022 Jayland Walker police-involved shooting incident in Akron.

The city has updated the website it uses to disseminate “critical information” to residents.

The site explains how the grand jury considers possible charges against the eight officers involved.

There’s even information on an upcoming “demonstration zone” being created downtown.

Walker was killed after police believe he had earlier taken a shot at them before a chase ensued.

That grand jury begins hearting evidence on Monday.