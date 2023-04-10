Akron Provides Info Updates as Jayland Walker Grand Jury Meets
April 10, 2023 12:10PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The legal process continues to play out in the Summer-2022 Jayland Walker police-involved shooting incident in Akron.
The city has updated the website it uses to disseminate “critical information” to residents.
The site explains how the grand jury considers possible charges against the eight officers involved.
There’s even information on an upcoming “demonstration zone” being created downtown.
Walker was killed after police believe he had earlier taken a shot at them before a chase ensued.
That grand jury begins hearting evidence on Monday.