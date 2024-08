AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old man is dead in Akron, the victim of a crash that started out as a police pursuit but which ended due to the high rate of speed involved.

Akron police say the man drove into a tree on Copley Road at around seven Tuesday evening.

A passenger and three people in other cars he hit or sideswiped were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.