Akron Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another in Hospital
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One man is dead while another is in the hospital following a shooting that took place in Akron earlier this morning. Officers say they found two victims with gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting at 12:30 AM in the 700 block of Dunbar drive.
A 26 year old male was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim, a 31 year old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.