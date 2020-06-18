Akron Teen Shooting Victim’s Family Hires George Floyd Attorney
Ben Crump (Courtesy bencrump.com)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the young woman gunned down in Akron has hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, believing that the killing of Na’Kia Crawford was racially motivated.
Crump’s law firm tweeted the attorney’s involvement.
He represents the families of George Floyd and other Black men killed at the hands of police.
The 18-year-old was shot dead Sunday in Akron.
Police have a suspect vehicle, but have not determined a motive.