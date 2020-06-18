      Breaking News
DeWine Delivers Update on Law Enforcement Reform in Ohio

Akron Teen Shooting Victim’s Family Hires George Floyd Attorney

Jim Michaels
Jun 18, 2020 @ 4:52am
Ben Crump (Courtesy bencrump.com)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of the young woman gunned down in Akron has hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, believing that the killing of Na’Kia Crawford was racially motivated.

Crump’s law firm tweeted the attorney’s involvement.

He represents the families of George Floyd and other Black men killed at the hands of police.

The 18-year-old was shot dead Sunday in Akron.

Police have a suspect vehicle, but have not determined a motive.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon