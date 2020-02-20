      Weather Alert

Akron Woman Behind Bars After Assault at Dentist Office

Noah Hiles
Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:31pm
Person's hands holding prison bars.

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33 year old Akron woman yesterday after an incident that took place at the Kenmore Family Dental Center in Coventry Township. Authorities say Tamar Maple became upset during her appointment, which led her to allegedly strike an employee and damage multiple items in the office. She was later arrested on multiple charges at her home. She remains behind bars.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon