Akron Woman Enters Plea in Traffic Death of Canton Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron woman will be sentenced in October for the wrong-way traffic death of a Canton woman on I-76 last May.

22-year-old Jessica Skinner entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges for the crash near the Innovation Way exit that killed 41-year-old Lissa Dayton.

Prosecutors say Skinner had a blood alcohol level of .245.

She has paralysis from the waist down as a result of the crash.