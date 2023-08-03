News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Woman Enters Plea in Traffic Death of Canton Woman

By Jim Michaels
August 3, 2023 5:46AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron woman will be sentenced in October for the wrong-way traffic death of a Canton woman on I-76 last May.

22-year-old Jessica Skinner entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges for the crash near the Innovation Way exit that killed 41-year-old Lissa Dayton.

Prosecutors say Skinner had a blood alcohol level of .245.

She has paralysis from the waist down as a result of the crash.

