Akron Woman Gets 21 Years to Life for Shooting 2 Men, Killing 1

Jim Michaels
Feb 18, 2021 @ 5:22am
Hedy Moss (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After being found guilty at her second murder trial, 52-year-old Hedy Moss of Akron will serve 21 years to life in prison.

She’s also doing concurrent time for shooting another man in the same incident.

Moss was found guilty of murder a year ago, but could not be sentenced until now.

Prosecutors say she got into an argument over a gun with 55-year-old Ernest Sherman and the other man in January of 2018.

She shot both of them.

