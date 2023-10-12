Akron Woman Gets 6 to 9 Years in Traffic Death of Canton Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Akron woman will do six to nine years in prison on charges related to a wrong way traffic incident.

That accident took the life of a 41-year-old Canton woman.

Jessica Skinner was sentenced Wednesday to an aggravated vehicular homicide conviction in the May 2022 crash on I-76 near the Arlington Street exit in Akron.

Skinner also pleaded guilty last month to an OVI count.

Her blood alcohol content that night was .248.

Lisabeth Dayton was driving home from her job in Kent when her car was hit by the Skinner vehicle.