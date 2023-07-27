News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Woman Injured at Home by Bullet Fired in Street Gunfight

By Jim Michaels
July 27, 2023 8:58AM EDT
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Akron woman sitting in her own home is expected to be OK.

This, after she was hit by a bullet fired by rival groups involved in a gunfight on her street on Tuesday night.

The 72-year-old victim was in a second floor bedroom on Alexander Street when she tells police she heard shots fired.

The next thing, she realized she was bleeding from her lower back.

She’s in stable condition.

The only suspect information from Akron police: one of the cars was older and black.

