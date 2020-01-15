      Weather Alert

Akron Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Accident

Noah Hiles
Jan 15, 2020 @ 4:43pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23 year old woman is dead following a fatal one vehicle accident in Akron early this morning. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on East Waterloo Road when she lost control of her car, drove up over the curb edge and struck a tree. She was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say alcohol and speed appear to have played a factor. An autopsy is being conducted.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon