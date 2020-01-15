Akron Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Accident
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23 year old woman is dead following a fatal one vehicle accident in Akron early this morning. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on East Waterloo Road when she lost control of her car, drove up over the curb edge and struck a tree. She was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say alcohol and speed appear to have played a factor. An autopsy is being conducted.