Akron Woman Pleads Guilty to Causing Crash that Injured Police Officer
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron woman will be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing a crash that injured an Akron police officer last spring.
66 year old Corrie Sharpe admitted to driving under the influence on the evening of May 11 of last year. While attempting to turn north onto South Portage Street, Sharpe hit Akron Police Officer Jason McKeel who was riding his department motorcycle.
Records show McKeel had his emergency lights on and was attempting to pull over another vehicle when he was struck by Sharpe, whose blood alcohol content was .125 percent.
Officer McKeel was pinned under Sharpe’s vehicle, suffering serious injuries that include broken bones in his hand, leg, ribs and back. Sharpe plead guilty to charges of vehicular assault and OVI. She will be sentenced on March 26.