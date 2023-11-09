News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Akron Woman to do Time in Deadly Funeral Procession Accident

By Jim Michaels
November 9, 2023 8:20AM EST
Share
Akron Woman to do Time in Deadly Funeral Procession Accident
Getty images

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Akron woman whose son and nephew were killed in a car crash during a funeral procession a year ago will do nearly 5 years in prison.

Tynicka Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and was sentenced yesterday to 4 years and 8 months.

Police say the 12- and 6-year-olds were hanging out the windows of the car and thrown from the vehicle in the accident.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night