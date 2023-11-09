Akron Woman to do Time in Deadly Funeral Procession Accident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Akron woman whose son and nephew were killed in a car crash during a funeral procession a year ago will do nearly 5 years in prison.

Tynicka Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and was sentenced yesterday to 4 years and 8 months.

Police say the 12- and 6-year-olds were hanging out the windows of the car and thrown from the vehicle in the accident.