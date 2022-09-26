AL Wild Card Playoff Series Dates Announced

The Cleveland Guardians playoff run will begin Friday October 7th in a best-of-three series with the lowest Wild Card seed. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in a tight race to determine who will take which seed.

Game 2 will be Saturday October 8th and Game 3 (if necessary) will be Sunday October 9th. The new MLB playoff format allows Cleveland to be the home team for all games of the series.

Game times will announced at a later date.