News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AL Wild Card Playoff Series Dates Announced

By Brian Novak
September 26, 2022 12:51PM EDT
Share
AL Wild Card Playoff Series Dates Announced

The Cleveland Guardians playoff run will begin Friday October 7th in a best-of-three series with the lowest Wild Card seed. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in a tight race to determine who will take which seed.

 

Game 2 will be Saturday October 8th and Game 3 (if necessary) will be Sunday October 9th. The new MLB playoff format allows Cleveland to be the home team for all games of the series.

 

Game times will announced at a later date.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Family Seeks GoFundMe Assistance After Fatal Accident
3

Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
4

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
5

UPDATE: More on Louisville Killing