Alec Baldwin Co-Defendant Gets 6 Months Probation On Gun Charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico has been convicted of unsafe handling of a firearm and sentenced to six months of probation.

Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls also must pay a $500 fine and complete a gun-safety course after agreeing to plead guilty to the charge related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Halls appeared by video Friday as state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer issued the sentence.

Defense attorney Lisa Torraco said Halls was “rattled” with guilt.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.