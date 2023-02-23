News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting, Can Still Work

By News Desk
February 23, 2023 3:38PM EST
Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting, Can Still Work

SANTA FE (AP) – Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance.

In court documents filed Thursday, Baldwin agreed to forgo a hearing to have his rights explained to him.

Baldwin and a weapons supervisor were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a film rehearsal in October 2021.

A judge set conditions of release for Baldwin that allow limited contact with potential witnesses to complete the filming of “Rust” and no discussion of the fatal shooting.

