      Weather Alert

Alex Jones, Roger Stone Subpoenaed By House Jan. 6 Committee

News Desk
Nov 22, 2021 @ 6:36pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Accused of Damaging Transitional Living Building, Residents Displaced
WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year
Canton Township Bar Keeps Its Liquor License
CPD: Homeless Man Injures Two in Machete Attacks
Connect With Us Listen To Us On