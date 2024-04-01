Alex Murdaugh Gets 40 Years In Federal Prison For Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm

Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and his law firm.

The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.

He also pleaded guilty to similar financial crime charges in state court.

Before his sentencing Monday, Murdaugh apologized again to his victims and blamed drug abuse.

A judge says his schemes were too complex for an addict.

The 22 counts are the final charges outstanding for the disgraced attorney.