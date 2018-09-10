All City Reunion Now in 5th Year

The All City Reunion that began in 2014 is now into the 5th year, according to its spokesperson, Joe Helaney, who was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.

This event is what could be referred to as an informal get together of high school graduates from the 50’s and 60’s.

This year the event has been opened up to all students who attended Lehman, Lincoln, McKinley, and Timken through 1976.

Saturday, October 6, 2018, is the date and 4:30 PM is the starting time.

Make your reservation with your school’s contact person below:

330-313-8206 Joe Helaney (LEH) jhelaney@neo.rr.com

330-477-8652 Judy Kackley (LIN) maggiemay2jk@gmail.com

330-478-1754 Johanne Simone (MCK) ptcruiser2010@twc.com

330-499-4649 Helen Tsarwhas (TMK) tsarwhas@aol.com

Social Hour will be at 4:30 PM and Dinner at 5:30 PM. Make plans NOW to attend. Contact your buddies from high school, look for and invite classmates from elementary school as well and join everyone for this very special evening.

Family-Style Dinner includes: DINNER SALAD, PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN, LIGHTLY SEASONED SCROD, FRESH BEANS IN OIL & GARLIC, ROASTED POTATOES, PENNE PASTA, DESSERT, AND BEVERAGE. Enjoy all this for only $33.00 which includes tax and gratuity with payment taken when you arrive. A cash bar will also be available.