All Invited to Stark Black Caucus Candidates Night on Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a Candidate’s Night in Canton Monday night, where there’s also an anticipated outcome: bringing the community together.

The Stark County Black Caucus “Meet the Candidates” event is at 6 p.m. at the Kingdom Center on Harvard Avenue NW in the city.

All are welcome to the free event, and there will be hors d’oeuvres.

And while 2022 was about candidates we saw only on TV or our devices, this is an Election about local candidates who we can meet in person.

Candidates for mayor, council, judge, law director and more in Canton, Massillon and Alliance will be there.

All are invited.

The Primary Election is on May 2.