All of the State Semifinal Pairings in High School Football

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings 1480 WHBC and whbcsports.com games include Massillon vs. Winton Woods and Akron Hoban vs. Avon Friday night.



Home team listed first. Pairings include AP state rank and record.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-4) vs. 9 Lakewood St. Edward (9-3) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

8 Pickerington Central (11-2) vs. 1 Cin. Colerain (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23

6 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) vs. 3 Massillon Washington (13-0) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-0) vs. 8 Avon (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23

1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-1) vs. Norwalk (10-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

7 Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (12-1) vs. 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (12-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24

5 St. Marys Memorial (12-1) vs. 1 Cin. Wyoming (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Girard (12-1) vs. Newark Licking Valley (10-3) at Dover Crater Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24

8 Liberty Center (12-1) vs. Orrville (11-2) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

4 Johnstown-Monroe (12-1) vs. 3 Wheelersburg (12-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23

Beverly Fort Frye (12-0) vs. 1 Kirtland (13-0) at Massillon Jackson Robert Fife Stadium

Attica Seneca East (12-1) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24

4 Fort Loramie (12-1) vs. 6 McComb (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Cuyahoga Heights (11-2) vs. Glouster Trimble (12-1) at Sparta Highland Fishburn Family Field at Covrett Stadium