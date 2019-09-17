All-Time Low Gas Supply Prices for Stark Gas Aggregation Program
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – No need to fear the cold this winter!
Stark County has hit the motherlode when it comes to natural gas prices.
Residents in the county’s gas aggregation program will pay the lowest prices in the 16-year history of the program.
The price will be $2.79 per thousand-cubic-feet for Dominion Energy customers, and $3.61 for Columbia customers.
It’s an opt-out program.
Those prices are in effect for two years.