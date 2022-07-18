Alleged Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Hate Crime Charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges punishable by the death penalty.

Along with hate crimes and weapons counts, the 27-count indictment returned last week accuses Gendron of engaging in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism.

It also alleges he took aim at vulnerable older people at the Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

Gendron pleaded not guilty to federal charges at an arraignment Monday.

The store reopened to shoppers last week.