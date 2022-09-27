Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond.

He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years.

Jayden Lightner is set for an arraignment on Friday.

Investigators say as a member of the Shorb Bloc Gang, he targeted North Gang members, shooting toward people in cars and also firing at houses.

Two people were injured in the gunfire.

Lightner turned 18 one month ago.