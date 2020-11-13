Alleged Distracted Driver Charged in Crash Involving State Patrol Cruiser in Plain

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Nov 13, 2020 @ 5:50am
Courtesy State Highway Patrol

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 39-year-old man with a Canton address is accused of distracted driving after crashing into a State Highway Patrol cruiser Thursday evening, with the trooper suffering possible hand and wrist injuries.

The patrol says Daniel Cole could not stop on Columbus Road at Harmont Avenue NE in Plain Township, going left of center and striking the rear of the cruiser, spinning it around.

He’s also charged with assured clear distance.

