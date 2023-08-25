Alleged Impaired Driver Indicted on 3 Homicide Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man has been indicted on three different aggravated vehicular homicide counts in the traffic death of a Beloit woman back in June.

34-year-old Undray Benefield also faces OVI charges.

The three homicide counts are at felony levels 1, 2 and 3.

Alliance police say Benefield drove 70 miles an hour through a red light at South Seneca Avenue and East State Street, killing 85-year-old Virginia Graham.