Alleged Massillon Theater Shooter Indicted

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Jackson Township man has been indicted on aggravated murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications.

Those, for that shooting inside the Massillon Regal Cinemas back in May that killed a Canton man.

Corvon Thomas will make a common pleas court appearance on the charges on Friday.

Massillon police arrested Thomas shortly after 27-year-old Daron Davis was struck by gunfire near the front lobby of the theater complex late on a busy Friday night, May 10.

He was dead at the scene.

A woman was also injured during the incident.

He remains jailed on a million dollars bond.