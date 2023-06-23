Alleged Shooter Indicted in Road Rage Shooting Death of Akron Man

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus man arrested not long after the road rage shooting death of an Akron man on I-76 in Norton last month has been indicted.

30-year-old Dacarrei Kinard faces two different types of murder counts in the shooting death of 40-year-old George Jenson.

Kinard is jailed without bond.

Witnesses say Kinard stuck his hand out the window of his Camaro, firing at Jensen as the two drove toward the Barber Road exit on Eastbound I-76.

The Jensen car crashed.

He died 20 minutes later.

Kinard was identified by a license plate reader on Barber Road.

No date had been set for his arraignment