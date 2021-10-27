      Weather Alert

Allegiant Returns to CAK With Four Warm Destinations

Jim Michaels
Oct 27, 2021 @ 5:51am
Courtesy Allegiant Air

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They left Cleveland Hopkins recently, now they’re back at Akron Canton Airport.

Allegiant Air returns to CAK in March, offering discount one-way fares to destinations like Punta Gorda, Sarasota and St Pete.

Their introductory $59 fares are only available through the end of the day on Wednesday October 27.

Here’s more from Allegiant’s press release on the new flights:

The new routes to Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio include:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning March 2, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 3, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning March 4, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning March 3, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Suspected Tornado Does Tree, Building Damage in Jackson
Jury Deliberating Fate of Richard Nelson in Bob Evans Killing
CPD, Coroner: Young Boy Dead in Canton, Homicide Investigation Underway
Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Jackson
Connect With Us Listen To Us On