Allen Schulman Honored By Canton City Council

(WHBC) – Canton City Council honored late council President Allen Schulman at Monday night’s meeting.
“Council unveiled a plaque and presented it to Allen’s wife, in a tearful ceremony,” Mayor Tom Bernabei told Canton’s Morning News.
The commemorative plaque was then hung on the wall in the council chambers.
Council also passed a resolution thanking Allen for his years of service to the city and the community.
Schulman died in November after a lengthy illness.
The mayor is inviting people to a celebration of life for Allen on Saturday morning at 11 at the Cultural Center, which is next to the Civic Center on Market Avenue North.
