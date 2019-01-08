Allen Schulman Honored By Canton City Council

(WHBC) – Canton City Council honored late council President Allen Schulman at Monday night’s meeting.

“Council unveiled a plaque and presented it to Allen’s wife, in a tearful ceremony,” Mayor Tom Bernabei told Canton’s Morning News.

The commemorative plaque was then hung on the wall in the council chambers.

Council also passed a resolution thanking Allen for his years of service to the city and the community.

Schulman died in November after a lengthy illness.

The mayor is inviting people to a celebration of life for Allen on Saturday morning at 11 at the Cultural Center, which is next to the Civic Center on Market Avenue North.