Alliance-Area Farmer Wins ‘Best Soil’ Contest
Stark Soil and Water's Jay Jordan and Kenny Blim, winner of the 2020 Best Soil Award. (Stark Soil and Water)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s got dirt on everyone in Stark County.
Farmer Kenny Blim of Paris Avenue SE in Washington Township is the winner of Stark Soil and Water’s Best Soil Contest.
Jay Jordan at Soil and Water says they put a sample of the “dirt” through a number of tests.
The first one: it has to smell good.
Soil and Water Natural Resources Technician Jay Jordan says the best soil to grow things in is supposed to look a bit like “cottage cheese”.
It was the second year for the contest which debuted at the Stark County Fair last year.
There were ten entries this year.