      Weather Alert

Alliance Couple Sent to Prison for 9 Years in Their Baby’s Death

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:52am
Thomas Fish and Courtney Zufall (Stark County jail)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parents of an Alliance baby who died of a drug overdose back in 2019 have been sentenced to nine years each in prison.

29-year-old Thomas Fish and 28-year-old Courtney Zufall entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

They were immediately sentenced.

2-month-old Brooklyn Fish consumed methamphetamine at the family’s home in March of 2019 and died.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Tonight
Tuscarawas County Teacher wins National Award & $25,000! Watch as she is surprised at school!
UPDATE: Arrest Made as Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on 'Most Dangerous' List
Connect With Us Listen To Us On