Alliance Fire Victim Identified

Courtesy Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480 and Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit

The identity of the person killed in the fire in Alliance on Thursday has now been released. The Stark County Coroner’s Office says the man who died was 55-year old Frank Rowan. The fire happened in a home on South Arch Avenue. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Fire officials say they are working with the state fire marshall’s office to determine a cause.

Rowan’s family has started a Go Fund Me account to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.